Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.71.

Shares of SNOW opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.06.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

