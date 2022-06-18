Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $582.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,217. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.80 and a 200-day moving average of $753.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

