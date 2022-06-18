Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,281,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,872,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

