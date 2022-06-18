Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $102.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.