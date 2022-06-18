Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of SIG traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 2,848,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,622. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $264,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,189 shares of company stock worth $5,602,347. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 249.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

