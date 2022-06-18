Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of -0.39.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

