Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of -0.39.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.