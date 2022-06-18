Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,965,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,157,647.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,748. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

