Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Expands By 27.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

