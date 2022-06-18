Short Interest in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Drops By 19.7%

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of Humanco Acquisition stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,321. Humanco Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30.

