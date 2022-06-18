Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rises By 29.5%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,330,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,697,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,536. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.