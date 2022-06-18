Short Interest in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Increases By 29.6%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $21,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. FibroGen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

