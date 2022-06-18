Short Interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Decreases By 18.9%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 129,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 83,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.