Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Rises By 22.0%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,391,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,697,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

