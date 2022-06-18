Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Decreases By 18.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CD opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

