Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Decreases By 18.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of CD opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.11.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
