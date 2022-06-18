Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Decreases By 18.8%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $646,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,463,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAY opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

