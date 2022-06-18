Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Rises By 30.3%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $863.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.70%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
