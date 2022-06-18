Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Rises By 30.3%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $863.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.