Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rises By 28.7%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,286,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in BGC Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BGC Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 690,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 31.9% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,460 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

