Short Interest in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expands By 23.1%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 625,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ARIS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 931,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

