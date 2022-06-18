Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.48 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $26.82 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00013639 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004937 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

