Senior’s (SNR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.94) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.66) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senior currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 149 ($1.81).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 122 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Senior has a one year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

