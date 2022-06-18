Seedify.fund Price Tops $0.96 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005104 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00148068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.01147108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

