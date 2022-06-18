Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.