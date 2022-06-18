Security Financial Services INC. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,261,000 after purchasing an additional 392,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.