Security Financial Services INC. Invests $1.37 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

