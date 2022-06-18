SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

SCWX stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $868.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

