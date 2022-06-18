SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.80. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 915 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.