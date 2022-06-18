Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,327,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,788,000 after buying an additional 1,600,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after buying an additional 358,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.30. 3,269,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

