Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

PWB stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

