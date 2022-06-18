Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,615 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

