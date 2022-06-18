Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.66 on Friday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schneider National by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 145,979 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Schneider National by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Schneider National by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

