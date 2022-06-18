Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

