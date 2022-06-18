Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 4.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

