Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million. Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:IOT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 6,193,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,547. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

