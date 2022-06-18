Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SAXPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($45.83) to €43.00 ($44.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($43.75) to €45.50 ($47.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

SAXPY stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

