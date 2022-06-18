SAM Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $46.34.

