Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SAL opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

