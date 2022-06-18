Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.