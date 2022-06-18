Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.37

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.37 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.52). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.52), with a volume of 12,905 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of £58.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.31.

In related news, insider Robert Neale bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($49,763.32).

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

