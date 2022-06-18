SafeBlast Trading Down 2.1% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $754,540.29 and $154,449.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,287.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00626865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00290964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012667 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

