Rocket Vault (RVF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $697.44 or 0.03843245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00099221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014697 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

