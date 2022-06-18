Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $200,906.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,701,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.