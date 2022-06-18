Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $200,906.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,701,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $201,312.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $20.84.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
