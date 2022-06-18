Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

