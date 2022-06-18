Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)
