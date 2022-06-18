Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

