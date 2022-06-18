Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,883.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3,883.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00040537 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000909 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.