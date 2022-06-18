Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $9,951.54 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00033090 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

