Revomon Price Tops $0.0630 on Major Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $68,623.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.20 or 0.01177165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00099183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

