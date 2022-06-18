Reviewing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.32 -$161.39 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 2.93 -$6.54 million ($0.16) -6.56

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -1,448.06% -112.82% Streamline Health Solutions -35.29% -22.28% -13.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Its cloud-based, real-time communications platform enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications empowering the application programming interface economy. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. also has strategic partnerships with AT&T, IBM, and Etisalat to sell various solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

