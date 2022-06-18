Reviewing Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) & RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) and RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and RBC Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 311.52%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and RBC Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.44% 1.10% RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Life Sciences has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and RBC Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.38 $13.42 million ($0.35) -11.57 RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hydrofarm Holdings Group beats RBC Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

RBC Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

