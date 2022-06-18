Reviewing Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gogoro and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group N/A -64.95% -30.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gogoro and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.67%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.45%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Gogoro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,023.10 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group.

Gogoro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

