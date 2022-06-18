REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million

REPO (REPO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $26,121.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.50 or 0.03194441 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00179970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00095070 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013682 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

